Alert: Red Flag Warning until 09:00PM Monday

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY FOR HOT…DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602…603…605…606…607…608…660…663…665 AND 667… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot, dry and unstable conditions…which is in effect from noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* Where…Coast Range eastward to the Cascades and Columbia River Gorge.

* When…Saturday through Monday

* What…Hot, dry and unstable conditions due to relative humidities of 15-25%, mid level haines 6 and high level haines 5.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for plume dominated fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS … EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON COAST RANGE … MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST – WEST OF CASCADE CREST … NORTH OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS … NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE … WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST

Instructions:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.