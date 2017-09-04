4-H Clubs Still Have Space for New Members

4-H is more than just cows and cooking, we are Positive Youth Development! We provide valuable life skills for youth ages 5-19! We still have limited space in our Clatsop County 4-H clubs so call today, get enrolled and begin your child’s journey with 4-H!

Would you like to join our leadership club and build your leadership skills? Do you have a dog and always wanted to train him or her? Are you a youth entrepreneur, wanting to learn how to develop a product into a business and sell your product at the Sunday Market? Do you want to learn more about animals, big or small, from horses and beef cattle to rabbits and cats? Is Art your passion, maybe its fiber arts, or it could be cooking?

The 4-H program is actively looking for adult volunteers to share a skill with local youth. Skills for youth ages 5-19 years old in the areas of Cloverbuds, Lego Robotics, Art and Science.

For more information or to sign up contact Jared Delay at Clatsop County Extension 503-325-8573.