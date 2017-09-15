2017 Governor’s Marketplace event comes to Tillamook County and the north Oregon coast

The Economic Development Council of Tillamook County, in collaboration with the Governor’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Affirmative Action, is bringing the 2017 Governor’s Marketplace to Tillamook County and the north Oregon coast to support Oregon small businesses. The event bring opportunities for businesses to meet directly with procurement professionals from state, federal, private and non-profit organizations who will share tips, tools, resources and strategies to aid in business growth, more successfully navigate contracting processes and nurture ongoing relationships.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 12th at the Partners for Rural Innovation building, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. The event takes place from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm (check in begins at 7:30am). There is no cost for this event. Registration is available at 2017gmpnorthcoast. eventbrite.com.

The Governor’s Office and the State of Oregon have made it a priority to create equity in public contracting and procurement. Small businesses will learn about public contracting opportunities and available local resources.

The Governor’s Marketplace activities will include:

•Continental breakfast and networking

•Training for startup, established and growing businesses

•Networking luncheon

•Reverse vendor exhibitor fair

This event is open to business owners, state agencies, private, federal and non-profit organizations who are ready to build their network and expand business opportunities. Seating is limited and preregistration is required at 2017gmpnorthcoast. eventbrite.com.