Year of Wellness: The ‘Zucchini days of Summer’

This prolific producing vegetable often gets a bad rap for overabundance. But now there are lots of great recipes to enjoy zucchini in many ways, and cheese makes anything tasty!
Embrace and enjoy zucchini as a main dish (or side) – instead of just hidden in bread.
RECIPE:
Prep time: 40 minutes
Serves two as a main dish, four to six as a side
Source: Food Hero www.foodhero.org
Ingredients
2 medium or 3 small zucchini
1⁄2 cup tomato-based pasta
sauce
1⁄2 cup shredded mozzarella
cheese
2 tablespoons parmesan
cheese
Directions
• Heat oven to 350 degrees.
• Wash zucchini. Trim ends and cut each in half lengthwise. Use a spoon to gently scrape out soft, seedy center of zucchini.
• Place zucchini halves in a small baking dish. Spoon pasta sauce into zucchini halves. Top with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
• Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until zucchini is tender and cheese is bubbly and brown. Serve warm.
• Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.