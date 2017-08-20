Year of Wellness: The ‘Zucchini days of Summer’

This prolific producing vegetable often gets a bad rap for overabundance. But now there are lots of great recipes to enjoy zucchini in many ways, and cheese makes anything tasty!

Embrace and enjoy zucchini as a main dish (or side) – instead of just hidden in bread.

RECIPE:

Prep time: 40 minutes

Serves two as a main dish, four to six as a side

Source: Food Hero www.foodhero.org

Ingredients

2 medium or 3 small zucchini

1⁄2 cup tomato-based pasta

sauce

1⁄2 cup shredded mozzarella

cheese

2 tablespoons parmesan

cheese

Directions

• Heat oven to 350 degrees.

• Wash zucchini. Trim ends and cut each in half lengthwise. Use a spoon to gently scrape out soft, seedy center of zucchini.

• Place zucchini halves in a small baking dish. Spoon pasta sauce into zucchini halves. Top with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

• Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until zucchini is tender and cheese is bubbly and brown. Serve warm.

• Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.