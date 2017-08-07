Women’s Club hosts Manzanita Tour of Homes, Aug. 26

The Manzanita Women’s Club is hosting their 22nd annual Tour of Homes. The proceeds from the event’s ticket sales go to our philanthropic projects that help women and children served by local organizations.

Tour several different homes in and around the Manzanita area. The event is sponsored by the Women’s Club of Manzanita, North Tillamook County, and it will be held on August 26. Homes will be open to tour starting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $10 each and include a map of the home locations. They are available on the day of the event only, tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Look for the ticket booth outside at Howell’s Square located at the corner of Laneda Avenue and Third Street.

The Women’s Club’s fundraising efforts support the group’s goal of “Women helping women of all ages and circumstances to make their lives, families and community stronger.” Proceeds from the event go to supporting local organizations that help women and children in need.

For more information call 503-368-7279.