WEBS announces free tour of the local oyster industry, Aug. 26

The beautiful Netarts Bay is a unique ecosystem home to great marine life and birds. It also holds countless stories shared through its landscape and waters. Exploration of the area hints at how this bay formed to how it has been used by people throughout time. Discover these stories and more during FREE events offered by the Friends of Netarts Bay – Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) on August 26, 2017!

A number of these events are also part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more at www.explorenaturetillamookCoast.com

WEBS is a local non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining the Netarts Bay area through education and stewardship. Learn more at www.netartsbaytoday.org .

Pottery on the Bay: Metamorphic Whistles

Embrace your inner artist this month and join Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and instructor, Mike Kelley, for Metamophic Whistles! See and learn about the native clays of Netarts Bay and how they have been traditionally used. Let these clays inspire you to create your own masterpiece. Kelley will use inspirations from nature in leading the group toward a delightful clay masterpiece.

When: Saturday, August 26 from 9am – 1pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: The clay provided is basic stoneware clay. Pieces created for this class will not be suitable for use with food. A clear glaze will be applied. Art created at the event will need to be dried and fired. WEBS and the instructor will handle that process. The piece will be ready for pickup a few weeks after the program. Shipping is a possibility for a fee. The instructor will share post glaze options to add color to your piece that do not require a kiln.

Registration: Registration is required. Please register online at EventBrite.Com . More information and registration details are available on Eventbrite.com www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-netarts-bay-webs-12972467037 or search Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS) or our Facebook Page.

The Art of Growing Oysters

Do you enjoy Pacific Northwest oysters? Have you ever wondered about where the oysters come from? The oyster industry is an important part of Tillamook County and includes a number of farms, like JAndy Oyster Company and Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery on Netarts Bay. The tour is a rare opportunity to learn about the industry, the state of the art scientific research going on at the hatchery, and the issues faced by the shellfish along the Pacific Northwest.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2017, 10am – 2pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Please be prepared to walk on uneven, wet, and/or muddy surfaces.

Registration: Registration is required. Please register online at EventBrite.Com www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-netarts-bay-webs-12972467037 or search Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS). More information and registration details are also available on www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com and the Friends of Netarts Bay Facebook page.

All of WEBS community programs are free. Tax-exempt donations to Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required.