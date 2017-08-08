The Upper Nehalem’s Beaver Eddy Campground to undergo temporary closures

The Oregon Department of Forestry is closing the Clatsop State Forest’s Beaver Eddy Campground to provide for public safety while active logging operations are conducted nearby. Two separate brief closures will be in effect; first, from Tuesday, August 8, through Friday, August 11, at 2:00 p.m., and then, again, from Sunday night, August 13, through Wednesday, August 16.

A flagger will be on site during active logging periods to assist traffic with safe passage along Lower Nehalem Road where logging cables pass over the right-of-way to facilitate this operation.

The Oregon Department of Forestry thanks you for your understanding during these closures. For more information, call the agency’s Astoria District Office at 503-325-5451.