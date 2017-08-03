Public Coast Brewing Co. in Cannon Beach to host HayDay Beer Fest, Aug. 26

Public Coast Brewing Co., named after Oregon’s 363 miles of free and open coastline, is the presenting sponsor of HAYDAY! 40 Oregon Beers, 1 Epic Beer Fest. Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Haystack Gardens in Cannon Beach, the event will feature 40 Oregon craft brews, including coastal breweries and beyond and – of course – the new People’s Pale from Public Coast.

“We are so proud to be a part of Oregon’s renowned beer industry. When we opened our doors in 2016, we truly felt the camaraderie and collaboration from our peers,” said Ryan Snyder, owner of Public Coast. “As the inaugural Cannon Beach beer festival, HAYDAY! is our way to showcase all those breweries who helped us from the start, and bring together some of our closest industry friends for a day filled with great beer, awesome food and a ton of fun.”

Guests will enjoy fantastic eats from the Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge’s Executive Chef Josh Archibald and his mobile smokehouse, with desserts by Ruby Jewel Ice Cream. Music to be performed by Nate Bodsford.

Where: Haystack Gardens, 148 E. Gower, Cannon Beach, Ore. 97110

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. (VIP access begins at noon)

Admission:

General: $25 (includes commemorative glass, lanyard and six event tokens)

VIP: $50 (includes early entry to the event, special barrel tastings, commemorative glass, lanyard, six event tokens, food voucher, non-alcoholic beverage offerings and a pretzel necklace)

Designated driver VIP: $15

No pets or minors will be permitted at HAYDAY!

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.haydayfest.com. Call 503.436.1197 with any questions.

For high res images and logos, please visit: www.dropbox.com/sh/cbl 1lfz5i59vbjc/AACFS-bp8ONjQ_Wrb hKpanx-a?dl=0.

About Haystack Gardens

Long loved as a wedding venue, Haystack Gardens was fully remodeled in 2017 and now hosts what are sure to be staple Cannon Beach events, including Garden Flix Movie Nights and HAYDAY! The venue features an expansive private garden and year-round lawn surrounded by evergreens and flowering borders providing a lush setting for group events. An adjacent banquet room and covered patio with large glass windows and doors offer a gorgeous view onto the gardens. For more information, please visit: surfsand.com/meeting-facilitie s/haystack-gardens/.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after one of the only true public coastlines in America – the Oregon coast. The brewery features a 10bbl brewhouse with one 20-barrel fermenter and two 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious food from local farms and ranches for adults and children alike (with many gluten-free options). Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, wrap-around bar, shuffle board and tall windows for peering into the brewery, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family. For more information please visit, publiccoastbrewing.com/.