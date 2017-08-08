Perfect picnic salad to enjoy with seasonal vegetables, fresh air

Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 12
Source: Food Hero,
foodhero.org

Ingredients
1⁄4 cup vinegar
1⁄4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons oil
1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper (optional)
6 cups canned beans, about 4 cans (15 ounces each) drained and rinsed (try a mixture – green beans, wax beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans)
2 cups of your favorite chopped vegetables (try a mixture – red onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper)

Directions
In a large bowl, combine vinegar, sugar and oil. Mix well. Add salt and pepper, if desired.
Add beans and vegetables and gently stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. For more flavor, make a day ahead.
Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.

Notes
Add a little tangy flavor by throwing in some pickled vegetables like pepperoncini, beets, or cauliflower.







