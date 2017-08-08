Oregon Hall of Fame selects Dunn as winner

The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame & Museum has announced its 2017 class of inductees.

By Brad Mosher

According to Mike Rose, induction ceremony chairman, the Hall of Fame will induct six new members to join over 350 prior inductees.

In addition, recent Neah-Kah-Nie graduate Fayth Dunn made this year’s select group of HOF scholarship winners.

The presentations will be made at the Multnomah Athletic Club, Tuesday, Sept. 19.

This year’s class includes Ashton Eaton, two-time Olympic Decathlon gold medalist and five-time World Champion; Brianne Theisen-Eaton, Olympic Heptathlon medalist and World Champion; Thurman Bell, Roseburg high school football coach (second in all-time wins); 2002 University of Portland NCAA champion women’s soccer team; Aaron Paulson, adaptive sports paralympic swimming gold medalist; and 2006-2007 Oregon State baseball College World Series champions.

This year’s ceremony will also feature a special tribute to Harry Glickman, a 1986 Hall of Fame inductee and acknowledged “father” of professional sports in Oregon.

Early on, Glickman was responsible for bringing a number of NFL pre-season exhibition games to Portland’s then Multnomah Stadium.

In 1960, he founded the Portland Buckaroos, WHL hockey club.

In 1970, he won the expansion franchise for the Portland Trailblazers professional basketball team, and served as the team’s president from 1987-1994.

Each year the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame helps preserve Oregon’s rich sports heritage through its recognition of outstanding Oregon athletes and special contributors to sport.

In addition, Oregon Sports Hall of Fame college scholarships of $3,000 each, made possible by contributions from the MacTarnahan Family Trust, will be awarded to six student-athletes to be used for continuing their education at Oregon colleges and universities.

This year’s student athletes are: Hunter Knox of Harrisburg; Aaron Alexander of Molalla; Cody Stahl of Dayton; Fayth Dunn from Neah-Kah-Nie; Katelyn Lester from McNary; and Tia Lohman from Beaverton.

The event will be held at the Multnomah Athletic Club, with a reception starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and induction at 7 p.m.

Veteran sportscaster, Bill Schonely will emcee the ceremony.

Tickets are $125 per person; tables of 10 are $1200.

Please call the Hall of Fame at 503-227-7466, email info@oregonsportshall.org, or click www.oregonsportshall.org for additional information and ticket orders.

The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame recognizes and honors Oregon’s rich athletic history with the museum and annual induction and awards ceremony.

The Hall of Fame’s goal is to inspire participation in sport and foster awareness of the values and life-long rewards gained from this participation.

The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame & Museum is located at the Oregon Center for Sports and Recreation at 4840 SW Western Avenue in Beaverton.

A number of the Hall of Fame’s most popular exhibits are displayed, including a life-size statue of Bill Walton, Terry Baker’s Heisman Trophy, other noteworthy artifacts and memorabilia, and interesting exhibits highlighting Oregon’s rich athletic heritage.

For additional information, call 503-227-7466, or click on www.oregonsportshall.org.