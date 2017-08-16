Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation shuts down all active fire devices including normally allowed items

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 16, all Oregon State Parks will restrict open flames and campfires, including fires on all Oregon beaches. Briquettes, tiki-style torches and candles are also prohibited until further notice. Only fuel sources that can be turned off instantly, such as propane stoves and propane fire pits, will be allowed.

Most state parks are already under a fire restriction due to hot, dry conditions and precautions issued by county or local fire officials. We are extending the ban to all state parks in order to prevent accidental fires leading up to the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. We want to avoid creating new problems for fire crews that are already responding to several large fires.

We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see an immediate local need for fire restrictions. We ask for your patience and understanding during what we hope is a brief restriction. Updated information is available on www.oregonstateparks.org, and by phone M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 800-551-6949.