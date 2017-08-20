Oregon Blueberries: Breakfast Blueberry Donuts

While Oregon blueberries may have advantages when it comes to taste and quality, it’s the international interest in nutrition and healthy eating that have fueled the growth.

In general, blueberries are a very rich source of antioxidant phytonutrients.

Antioxidants refer to the negative oxidation properties or compounds found in blueberries. Certain natural fruits and vegetables supply the body with chemicals which react against particularly harmful oxidants associated with elements (“free radicals”) which can damage a wide variety of functions and internal processes.

RECIPE:

Ingredients

• 1-1/2 cups flour

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 2/3 cup milk, at room temperature

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted

• 3/4 cup frozen or fresh blueberries

Glaze Ingredients

• 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

• 2-1/2 tablespoons milk

• 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

Donut Instructions

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray or butter 2 doughnut pans well.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

3. In a small bowl whisk together egg, milk and butter. Stir wet ingredients into dry mixture until just combined.

4. Fold in blueberries.Spoon batter into prepared pans.

5. Bake 15 to 17 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean and donuts have risen.

Glaze Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla.

2. When donuts have cooled (5 – 7 minutes) remove from pan.

3. Dip tops of donuts in glaze. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Number of servings (yield): 12 donuts