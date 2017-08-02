One Month to Go! North Coast Squid Literary Journal Accepts Submissions of Writing and Art

One month to go! Get your writing and art submissions ready.

Submissions for the sixth North Coast Squid literary magazine will be accepted from September 1 through October 31, 2017. Submissions are accepted for fiction, nonfiction (to include memoir), and poetry. We also have a Young Writers category (ages 18 and under).

All submissions are selected in a blind judging by authors/poets outside the coastal area. Submissions of art, photos and photos of sculptures will also be solicited for cover art and inside art, with final art chosen by a committee.

The North Coast Squid, a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and the Manzanita Writers Series, showcases the work of writers and artists who live on the north Oregon coast or have a strong connection to the area. The next issue will be published in April 2018.

Andrea Hollander will judge poetry. She is author of four full-length award-winning poetry collections and has been awarded many fellowships. For twenty-two years she served as the Writer-in-Residence at Lyon College, where she was awarded the Lamar Williamson Prize for Excellence in Teaching. She lives in Portland, Oregon, where she teaches workshops at the Attic Institute and Mountain Writers Series.

Diana Abu-Jaber will judge nonfiction. She is author of six award-winning books, her latest being Life Without a Recipe. Her books have been listed in top books of the year by NPR, the Washington Post, LA Times and others. She teaches at Portland State University and divides her time between Portland and South Florida.

Arthur Bradford will judge fiction. He is an O Henry Award winning writer with four books, the latest being a collection of short stories, Turtle Face and Beyond. Bradford is also creator and director of the acclaimed “How’s Your News?” documentary series, and the Emmy- nominated film, “Six Days to Air,” documenting the creating of the TV show South Park.

April Henry will judge young writers’ work. She is a New York Times-bestselling author of 21 mysteries and thrillers for teens and adults. She lives in Portland and will make a special visit to Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School and High School in October 2017 as part of her partnership with the Squid.

All work must be submitted electronically via the ‘submit’ button on the North Coast Squid page of the hoffmanblog.org (hoffmanblog.org/north-coast-squid) and must arrive by midnight on October 31, 2017.

Writers are invited to submit one piece per prose (fiction and nonfiction) category and three pieces for the poetry category. Word length for fiction and narrative nonfiction (including memoir) is 1,500 words each. All work must be previously unpublished.

Complete guidelines on format are at hoffmanblog.org.

The Manzanita Writer’s Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing arts, education and culture to the community. Information on all their programs is at hoffmanblog.org.