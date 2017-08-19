NWHardwoods holds Thursday Alderbrook lead

The Northwest Hardwoods/Headlight Herald team is on top of the Thursday standings with 26 points, while Werners was second with 22 points.

By Brad Mosher

Myeres was third with 18.5 points, while Kepharts had 11.5, just one-half point ahead of Howletts.

In the individual battle Thursday, it was Aaron Dunn with the low net of 32 strokes, while Roby Lane had a total of 35 for the low gross lead.

Rock Supremacy won the Wednesday Night League title with the Alderbrook Mens Club.

The team finished with 32 points to hold off Northwest Hardwoods with a total of 30.5 points.

Elite Carwash came in third with a total of 27 points, barely beating out Giengers Trucking (fourth, 25 points), Riegers Electric (fifth, 24 points) and Fisher Welding (sixth, 23 points).

Beaver finished with 19.5 points in seventh place in the final league standings, while Mar-Clair had a total of 18 points in eighth place.

Mark McClaskey was low net on the front nine with 29 strokes, while Mike Lehman was low gross with 37 strokes. Jim Metcalfe had low net (33), while both Al Rieger and Sean Rieger had 40s for the low gross.