North Coast symphonic band announces 38th season

Rehearsals for the 38th season of the North Coast Symphonic Band begin September 11, at the PAC. The goal of this non-profit is to provide quality community music opportunities and experiences for local musicians and their audience. The NCSB is managed by a nine-member board of directors, some of whom are charter members of the band. Retired Lewis and Clark College professor Dave Becker of Manzanita returns as conductor and musical director and the group will present four concerts at the Liberty Theater in Astoria in 2017-18. The NCSB rehearses at the Clatsop College Performing Arts Center and is a member of Partners for the PAC.

The concert season opens with “Postcards from Europe” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 29. Dave Becker recently returned from a concert tour of Europe with 395 high school musicians and will conduct his favorite selections from the European repertoire. The pre-show at 1:30 p.m. will feature “Beach Buddies” including Jeff Blanche, Lee Stromquist, John Hammond and David Graves.

The North Coast Symphonic Band and Liberty Theater Presents will offer an afternoon of holiday music titled “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. The popular Andy and Rachel Becker of Portland will return as vocal soloists.

Dr. Joan Haaland Paddock of Linfield College will serve as guest conductor on Sunday, April 8, and present a concert themed “The Scandinavian Connection.” Paddock has spent time in Norway as a Fullbright scholar and led students trips to Norway exploring traditional folk music. Equinox with local musicians Dave Drury, Todd Peterson, and Shelley Loring will present the pre-show.

The final concert of the season will be the popular free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. This year’s extravaganza is titled “United We Stand” and will feature popular toe-tapping music appropriate for a celebration of America’s birthday.

For more information on the North Coast Symphonic Band’s 38th season, visit the band webpage at www.northcoastsymphonicband.org, e-mail ncsband@charter.net, or call 503-325-2431. Ticket prices for adults remain at $15 and student tickets cost $8. For ticket purchase, visit the Liberty Theater box office at 1203 Commercial, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or call 503-325-5922, Ex. 55.

The North Coast Symphonic Band offers local musicians of all ages the chance to network, learn from each other, and maintain their skill level in a positive and supportive environment. Most sections of the band are full with waiting lists but there are openings for some musicians, especially clarinet players. The band rehearses on Monday evenings in Astoria and musicians interested in joining should e-mail Personnel Director Lee Stromquist at encore1@charter.net or call 503-861-1328. Potential new members should read music, own their own instruments, and have advanced high school level performance skills or higher. The first rehearsal of the new season will be from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, September 11, at the Clatsop College Performing Arts Center in Astoria.