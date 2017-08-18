NKN school registration and supply information

It’s that time of the summer again, when District 56 polishes the floors, readies the rooms and teachers prepare for another year. Neah-Kah-Nie School District to hold student registration, starting August 16.

Students that are new to the district, as well as kindergarten students, who did not register last spring during Kindergarten Roundup should bring a birth certificate and immunization record.

Neah-Kah-Nie High School:

Requests that parents of students who are new to the district come in and register at any time after August 1 and August 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All new to the district students should bring a birth certificate and immunization record.

School Supply List:

School supply lists for Garibaldi Grade School and Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School can be found on the district’s main website, supply lists are also available at Fred Meyer in Tillamook.