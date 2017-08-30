The Nehalem Bay CERT to conduct free training, Oct. 6 to Oct. 8

The Nehalem Bay Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) will conduct a free introductory training class Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue station in Bayside Gardens.

A final exercise/disaster simulation will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 15 to qualify new CERT members. Attendance at all sessions is required to receive CERT certification.

Training will include Disaster Preparedness, Fire Safety, Disaster Medical Operations, CERT Organization, the Incident Command System, Light Search and Rescue, Disaster Psychology and CERT and Terrorism. The classes will be led by a select group of instructors, who are experts in the various fields. CERT trainees will participate in drills and hands-on exercises.

Persons interested in attending or learning more about the training should contact Bill Harshbarger at harshbarger@nehalemtel.net or 503-368-6716.

CERT is component of the Nehalem Bay Emergency Volunteer Corps, which includes Prepare Your Neighborhood, Medical Reserve Corps, American Red Cross and Shelter operations, Ham radio, and Water/Sanitation. These organizations focus on supporting first responders and communities in case of an emergency or disaster.