NCRD announces flower sale

Bouquets of local flowers are for sale next to Manzanita Grocery & Deli on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Stop by to pick up fresh flowers for your office, event, home, vacation rental or someone special! Week-day flower purchases are also available by request.

Friends of NCRD conducts flower sales annually, with proceeds supporting scholarships for North County Recreation District programs. Volunteers are needed to pick and sell flowers for weekends in September. In addition, donated vases are always needed. For more details, contact Linda at 503.504.6224.