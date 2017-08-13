NBFR Station 11 on Hwy 53 catches ablaze in two-alarm fire early morning on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, August 13 local area dispatch received a call of a structure fire on Highway 53.

It didn’t take long for first-responders to realize the fire was actually happening at Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue’s auxiliary rural volunteer fire station 11.

From initial reports it appears at least two firefighting apparatus were destroyed in the blaze including an engine and water tender.

Currently the fire is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time. The North Coast Citizen will be covering this as the incident moves forward.