Movie Night at Alder Creek Farm – Leave it to Beavers

Join Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and Lower Nehalem Community Trust for Movie Night in the barn at Alder Creek Farm! Settle in for a fun and educational evening on Saturday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m.

“Leave it to Beavers” is an hour-long PBS documentary examining beavers in a new light. A growing number of scientists and conservationists have come to regard beavers as overlooked tools when it comes to reversing the effects of global warming and world-wide water shortages. Once valued for their fur or hunted as pests, these industrious rodents are seen in a new light through the eyes of this novel assembly of beaver enthusiasts and “employers” who reveal the ways in which the presence of beavers can transform and revive landscapes. Using their skills as natural builders and brilliant hydro-engineers, beavers are being recruited to accomplish everything from finding water in a bone-dry desert to recharging water tables and coaxing life back into damaged lands.

The film is suitable for all ages. It contains heart-warming stories about how people have helped beavers re-establish themselves in habitats once decimated by human activities. Bring a comfy camp chair and settle in to learn about these fascinating builders and brilliant hydro-engineers.

This is a fun and educational event for adults and children of all ages, sorry no dogs allowed. Alder Creek Farm is located at 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem.

This event is part of the month-long Beaver Tales Art Exhibit and Events sponsored by the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and The Wetlands Conservancy. The Beaver Tales Art Exhibit is open for viewing from July 31st – August 30th at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) in Nehalem, 36155 9th Street. Featuring juried art for purchase, a portion of the sales from the exhibit will benefit The Wetlands Conservancy and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council. The traveling exhibit includes artwork of all kinds, from paintings to fiber, wood, stone, glass and ceramics. With regional and local artists displaying their work, this stop in Nehalem will bring together a multitude of styles and creativity.

For more information on the exhibit and additional activities, please check the LNWC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lnwc1 and TWC website at www.wetlandsconservancy.org.