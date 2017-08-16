Motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 closes road as State Police begins reconstruction phase

According to the Tillamook County office of Emergency Management they have announced the closure of Highway 6 near milepost 32 due to a Motor Vehicle Collision.

The only information available about the incident is that it involved a motorcycle and lifeflight was called to the scene to transport one person to Portland. The Oregon State Police is currently in reconstruction phase of the accident investigation and anticipates the highway to be closed for a minimum of four hours.

The call for the accident happened at approximately 12:57 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.