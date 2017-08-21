Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 08/17/17

7/30/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of found property in OWSP.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Oregon Department of Forestry with a fire on Neahkahnie Beach.

-Assisted TCSO with a civil issue in Nehalem.

-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.

7/31/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

-Assisted with the locating of lost property in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a death in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Manzanita.

8/1/2017

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a request for an animal welfare check in Manzanita.

8/2/2017

-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking in OWSP.

-Assisted TCSO with an ordinance violation in Wheeler.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with two medical calls in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male on a court violation in Wheeler.

8/3/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to renew registration in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in OWSP.

-Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a civil issue near Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of camping on Manzanita Beach.

8/4/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of harassment in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a missing person in Wheeler.

8/5/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to renew registration in Wheeler.

-Issued five citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

8/6/2017

-Issued three citations for illegal stop/stand/park in NBSP.

-Issued two citations for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of basic rule in Nehalem.

-Investigated a report of injured wildlife in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

8/7/2017

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted TCSO and Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call near Nehalem.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Nehalem.

-Responded to an abandoned vehicle in Manzanita.

8/8/2017

-Responded to two disturbances in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

8/9/2017

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Nehalem.

-Investigated a report of a possible theft in Manzanita.

-Took a report of trespassing in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a dangerous driver in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA near Nehalem.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII and reckless endangering near Nehalem.

8/10/2017

-Issued a citation for dog at large in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of injured wildlife in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a lost dog in Neahkahnie.

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

8/11/2017

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire in Bayside Gardens.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Wheeler.

-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

-Took a report of a disabled vehicle in Manzanita.

8/12/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to a report of people camping in cars in Manzanita.

-Took a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of hit and run in NBSP.

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.