Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 08/17/17

7/30/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of found property in OWSP.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Oregon Department of Forestry with a fire on Neahkahnie Beach.
-Assisted TCSO with a civil issue in Nehalem.
-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.
7/31/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
-Assisted with the locating of lost property in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a death in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Manzanita.
8/1/2017
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Responded to a request for an animal welfare check in Manzanita.
8/2/2017
-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking in OWSP.
-Assisted TCSO with an ordinance violation in Wheeler.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with two medical calls in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male on a court violation in Wheeler.
8/3/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to renew registration in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in OWSP.
-Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a civil issue near Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of camping on Manzanita Beach.
8/4/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of harassment in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a missing person in Wheeler.
8/5/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for failure to renew registration in Wheeler.
-Issued five citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
8/6/2017
-Issued three citations for illegal stop/stand/park in NBSP.
-Issued two citations for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of basic rule in Nehalem.
-Investigated a report of injured wildlife in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
8/7/2017
-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Assisted TCSO and Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call near Nehalem.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Nehalem.
-Responded to an abandoned vehicle in Manzanita.
8/8/2017
-Responded to two disturbances in Manzanita.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
8/9/2017
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Nehalem.
-Investigated a report of a possible theft in Manzanita.
-Took a report of trespassing in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a dangerous driver in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA near Nehalem.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII and reckless endangering near Nehalem.
8/10/2017
-Issued a citation for dog at large in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of injured wildlife in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a lost dog in Neahkahnie.
-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.
8/11/2017
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire in Bayside Gardens.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Wheeler.
-Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
-Took a report of a disabled vehicle in Manzanita.
8/12/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to a report of people camping in cars in Manzanita.
-Took a report of lost property in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of hit and run in NBSP.
-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.