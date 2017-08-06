Manzanita Police Public Safety Log 08/03/17

7/16/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Arrested a male for DUII in Bayside Gardens.

-Responded to a burn complaint in Manzanita.

-Responded to a request for an animal welfare check in Manzanita.

7/17/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

7/19/2017

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Took a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a commercial fire alarm in Wheeler.

7/20/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a noise complaint in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and TCSO with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

7/21/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in OWSP.

-Assisted TCSO and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a lost person on Neahkahnie Mountain.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with two medical calls in Manzanita.

-Responded to two requests for animal welfare checks in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.

7/22/2017

-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking in NBSP.

-Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Arrested a male for DUII in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA in OWSP.

-Responded to a report of hit & run in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a suspicious vehicle in Nehalem which resulted in the arrest of a male for narcotics charges and the arrest of a female for narcotics charges and resisting arrest.

-Investigated a report of burglary in Manzanita.

7/23/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Took a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.

7/24/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for expired plates in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a suspicious person in Manzanita.

-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

7/25/2017

-Responded to a report of a dog at large in Manzanita.

7/26/2017

-Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.

-Investigated an animal complaint in Manzanita.

7/27/2017

-Assisted TCSO with an attempt to locate in Bayside Gardens.

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

7/28/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking in Manzanita.

-Issued four citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Responded to two ordinance violations in Manzanita.

-Responded to a traffic complaint in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a road hazard in Manzanita.

7/29/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued five citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in OWSP.

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of illegal fireworks on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted OSP and TCSO with a welfare check in NBSP.