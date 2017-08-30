LNCT seeks to hire office manager

LNCT SEEKS OFFICE MANAGER

Are you a cheerful individual who enjoys a team environment and can establish and maintain positive collaborative working relationships with others? Lower Nehalem Community Trust is seeking a part-time Office Manager to provide support to the Executive Director and other staff, the Board and volunteer committees, and assist in executing the events and programs of the organization. Desired experience includes 2-3 years in office administration, accounting, marketing, database management, desktop publishing or a related field, desire to work with the public for a growing community conservation Trust.

Our ideal candidate would have excellent verbal and written skills, is highly organized and good with numbers, is proficient with Microsoft software applications, database and internet-based software and interfaces, a willingness to learn new skills, and has a passion for the mission of LNCT.

For full job details, visit: www.nehalemtrust.org/join-us/employment-opportunities/

To apply, send a cover letter and resume by Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. to lnct@nehalemtrust.org, or mail to LNCT PO Box 496, Manzanita. OR 97130

