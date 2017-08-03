LNCT and Explore Nature to offer free tours, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12

We are sponsoring two walks through our Explore Nature program.
Registration is open through the Explore Nature Tillamook website
and preregistration is appreciated, but not required.
EMERALD NECKLACE TOUR
Saturday, August 5, 2017 | 10am to 1pm
Meet at the end of Tohl Road in Nehalem
Easy – No Dogs

Join Doug Firstbrook of the Lower Nehalem Community Trust for a tour of our conservation lands along Nehalem Bay’s scenic north edge. This string of conservation parcels is dubbed the emerald necklace because it has beaded together some amazing natural habitats to protect important wetlands, vistas, green space, and waterways. The last stop on the tour is Elk Meadows, a City of Manzanita nature park featuring a winding trail, stands of alder trees, and sweet wetlands.

Dogs are not permitted on the tour, and hikers of all ages are welcome. Bring a pair of binoculars for an up-close look at wildlife. Also, we recommend hiking boots as we may be walking through wet areas.  Many trails are uneven surfaces. Bring your water bottle, and note that bathroom facilities are not available on this tour.

Location:  Meet at the end of Tohl Road in Bayside Gardens, Nehalem (parking available on Tohl Road)

Suggested Donations — collected onsite:  $5 per person over 18.  Kids are free!
ALDER CREEK FARM & WILDLIFE SANCTUARY TOUR
Saturday August 12, 2017 | 10am – 1pm
Alder Creek Farm | 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem, OR
1.5 mile easy hike | Easy – No Dogs

Join Doug Firstbrook of the Lower Nehalem Community Trust as he leads a walking tour of the wildlife refuge & natural area of Alder Creek Farm.  Distance is approximately 1.5 miles. Alder Creek Farm includes our local Community Garden, a developing Teaching Trail, as well as the Farm’s diverse wildlife habitats;  Alder Creek where otter and beaver live, the uplands and Sorrel Woods area where hawks soar, and the grassy meadow and pond where elk roam and blue heron hunt. We will discuss the Farm’s unusual ecosystem and LNCT’s restoration progress, goals, and objectives. Wear hiking boots, and bring binoculars and water. There are bathroom facilities at the Farm.

Suggested Donations, collected onsite:  $5 per person over 18.  Kids are free!

To learn more about Lower Nehalem Community Trust efforts to conserve this and other coastal lands, visit LNCT’s website

For more information about the hike contact roxann_balmer@yahoo.com
or call 503-539-9889

More information about other local walks and opportunities to be on the land






