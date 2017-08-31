Literature of the west focus of great speaker series at the Pioneer Museum

For well more than a century, Americans have loved to tell stories about Old and New Wests. Join Dr. Richard Etulain as he returns to the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum on Sept. 16 at 3:00 p.m. as the final part of this summer’s History of the West series.

This slide-illustrated presentation treats traditional, overlooked, and new stories about the West. It spotlights such worthies as Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane, John Wayne, Zane Grey, and Louis L’Amour–and a host of others.

An entertaining and interesting speaker, Dr. Etulain is Professor Emeritus of History from the University of New Mexico as well as the author of over 50 books including The Life and Legends of Calamity Jane and Lincoln and Oregon Country Politics in the Civil War Era. Sponsored by the TCPM’s Daisy Fund, this program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.tcpm.org or call 503.842.4553.