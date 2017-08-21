Letter: When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly

I find it hard to believe that supposedly responsible adults think it’s OK to encourage contestants in guinea pig races to “drop or lightly toss” a guinea pig into a pen then “somehow coerce them to push forward to the finish line.” The front page picture shows a woman “tossing” a guinea pig from a height of at least a foot-and-a-half and out into the pen what appears to be a considerable distance. Why would anybody think this activity “was a good idea?” (The guinea pig didn’t look like it thought so!!)

What’s even more disturbing is the idea that “winners were allowed to keep their pigs at the end of the event.” Do these “winners” have the necessary food, cage, bedding and other equipment necessary to properly care for the guinea pig? But more importantly, is someone who thinks it’s fun to “drop or lightly toss” a small animal responsible enough to care for one? I don’t think so!

I hope I’m not the only one to express displeasure on the subject.

Carol Nichols

NeahKahNie