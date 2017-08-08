HRAP offers day camp for all ages, learn about sea flora and fauna and make sea creatures with recyclable materials. Aug. 23 in Cannon Beach.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) announces an exciting new educational opportunity for participants of all ages! During this day camp, the young and the young-at-heart can learn about sea creatures and make sea creature crafts with recyclable materials.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program, in its 32nd season on the beach, aims to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities to a wide range of Cannon Beach visitors.

The Egg Crate Sea Creature day camp will be offered on August 23 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., and will be led by Chrissy Smith from the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. It will be fun for all ages and abilities while participants learn about Haystack Rock’s intertidal animals, and make adorable sea creatures out of egg crates and paper towel rolls. This class is $35, and all proceeds support the Haystack Rock Awareness Program Education Department which offers free field trips educating over 2,500 students every year. Learn more about our various events or register at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP/page/camps.

Participants should prepare to immerse themselves in the elements (dressing for all types of weather) as they venture down to the beach in Cannon Beach.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/hrap/page/camps camps or contact Lisa Habecker, HRAP Education & Volunteer Coordinator, at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.