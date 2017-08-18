Getting to know LNCT’s new Executive Director

With a variety of topics to tackle as she takes the reins, newly hired Kate Morrison fills the role of Executive Director with the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT).

By Brian Cameron

After a rigorous search for a new Executive Director for the conservation-based non-profit the LNCT Board of Directors tapped Morrison for the role. Showing experience with non-profits, fundraising, donor management and event organization Morrison proved too valuable of an asset to let go.

“Kate’s skills in non-profit leadership, fund development and project management will serve the Trust well now and in the future,” said Allan Olson, President of the LNCT Trust Board.

Originally hailing out of the Walla Walla area, and then later taking her talents to Portland, Morrison originally began work with the LNCT as a contract event planner and organizer for the annual Living Locally event. She decided that when the position was available it would be one she would jump at as she hopes to throw down more roots in the Manzantia area.

“When I was in Walla Walla I opened my own non-profit consulting firm that offered graphic design services for the clients as added incentive,” said Morrison. “Eventually though the big city and its opportunities drew me there.”

Morrison comes on as Executive Director for the LNCT at a crucial time as the non-profit organization solidifies some large-scale land purchases in order for further efforts of conservation to take place.

“We’re continuing the Bott’s Marsh purchase to completion and are also in negotiation for Zimmerman Marsh as well,” said Olson. “But within the next two years we hope to acquire up to seven additional properties as well, all in hopes of keeping them the sensitive ecosystems they are.”

The LNCT is currently looking at a number of properties along the shores of Nehalem Bay in Wheeler and the Bayside Gardens area of Nehalem.

The LNCT was founded in 2002 and since then has flourished into an active conservation organization that focuses on threatened species of flora and fauna that are part of the sensitive coastal ecosystem, and in this particular case, actually acquiring the land that has much of that sensitive ecosystem on it.

“My job is to develop and re-engage donors to the LNCT,” said Morrison. “When it comes down to it donors are more important than grants and other forms of capital as they can be a consistent flow rather than a singular chunk of funds, my job is to cultivate this and I look forward to it.”

Morrison splits her time between Manzanita and Milwaukie, just outside of Portland, and has a second home located in Manzanita. Some might also recognize her from her other profession as the lead singer of Kate and The Crocodiles, a regionally known band who was recently one of the headliners for the Manzanita Music Festival.

For more information on what the LNCT is up to check out their website at www.nehalemtrust.org.