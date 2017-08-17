Fire Mountain School announces limited spaces remaining for next school year

Fire Mountain School has limited spaces remaining in the elementary and preschool classrooms for the 2017-2018 school year. Contact the school today to ensure you can enroll your child!

Do you want your child’s sense of discovery and curiosity about the world to be peeked and celebrated each day at school? Do you value art and music as a daily must for your little one? Do you desire your school to celebrate reading, writing, and arithmetic as a dynamic, fun and engaging learning process for your child? Fire Mountain is the place for you and your family. A school where each child is celebrated for the whole person that they are; an individual, a young mind, a bright soul, and a citizen of this community.

Fire Mountain School, located near Arch Cape in Falcon Cove, is nestled at the boundary of beautiful Oswald West State Park. FMS is an independent preschool and elementary school. Drawing from such styles as Montessori, Waldorf, Reggio Emilia and Outdoor education, Fire Mountain is dedicated to assisting children in their ongoing work of exploring and making sense of the world.

Since 1983, teachers and parents have joined together to create a community structure within which children experience discovery, challenge, experimentation, risk, failure and mastery. With flexibility in our curriculum, our talented teachers are able to teach to the children, rather than to a test, allowing them to use their skills and talents to deliver the most exciting, creative and engaging place based curriculum that they can dream up!

The schools exquisite setting with in the forests and shoreline of Oswald West State Park, make it easy to have weekly, even daily field trips into the great outdoors. Our place based curriculum opens up possibilities for civic engagement unprecedented in elementary school, and leads to community based projects with artists, municipalities, and non-profits serving the area.

Preschool / Kindergarten Teacher: Christine Pasquali Calkins

Christine and her family moved to our coastal area ten years ago. She and her husband have one sixteen year-old son, one dog, and one cat. Christine has been teaching in the area since 2009, and holds a Masters in Education. She enjoys reading and gardening, and running and hiking on the local beaches and trails. She is most happy when the whole family is out paddle boarding, even the dog! (but not the cat!) She is very excited to be working with our awesome group of preschoolers and kindergarteners.

Elementary Class Teacher: John Reseland

John joins us after teaching for years in Washington State, where he earned his Masters in Education. John and his wife and sweet dog love the North Coast, and hiking our beautiful natural areas. Among his many talents John brings his math skills, curiosity, and love for music and nature into his teaching approach. We are thrilled to have him in our community!