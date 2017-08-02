FACT Oregon Family Networking Events on the North Oregon Coast

Here on the North Coast, FACT Oregon will be hosting several events designed for families raising children with a disability, their siblings, and friends. FACT Oregon is a nonprofit whose mission is to empower Oregon families experiencing disability in their pursuit of a whole life by expanding awareness, growing community, and equipping families.

This series kicks off with a tour of Lewis & Clark National Historical Park in Warrenton, Monday, Aug. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. While on-site, receive your free National Park Access Pass! After a morning of activities, FACT Oregon will provide a pizza lunch at Fultano’s.

Within Tillamook County, FACT Oregon will build a bonfire and bring s’mores after we hike, bike and stroll the accessible paths of Nehalem Bay State Park, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. We’ll meet at North Beach at the Boat Launch. During the bonfire, families can play on the beach and enjoy the waters of the Nehalem Bay.

Thursday, Aug. 31 we will enjoy a morning at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport beginning at 10 a.m. Here will have a brief introduction and short movie before we explore the marine activities of the Visitor Center. Bring your sack lunches and we will picnic outdoors.

You must register for these free events. All are welcome. Register by calling 1-888-988-3228 or go to www.factoregon.org Here you will find more details about each event or you can contact Julie Chick for more information: julie@factoregon.org

FACT Oregon’s website will offer more information about these events as well as a 24/7 Helpline, Events Calendar, resources, and video trainings. While you’re on the website, sign up for FACT Oregon’s newsletter to receive information about upcoming events like these. Fall will bring an array of gatherings in local parks and coffee houses along the north coast.

If you can travel into the Metro area, don’t miss the opportunity to sign up for Oregon’s only ‘All Ability Tri4Youth’ Triathlon, Saturday, Aug. 12. This youth (ages 8-21) all-ability triathlon is a fun, safe, accessible event with an emphasis on inclusion and community building and provides ample supports. Contact FACT Oregon for more information and registration or to volunteer at: triathlon@factorgon.org For general information: www.factoregon.org.