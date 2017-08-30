Explore Nature Program: Emerald Necklace Tour, Sept. 9

EMERALD NECKLACE TOUR

Saturdays: Sept 9 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Easy – No Dogs

Join a representative of the Lower Nehalem Community Trust for a tour of our conservation lands along Nehalem Bay’s scenic north edge. This string of conservation parcels is dubbed the emerald necklace because it has beaded together some amazing natural habitats to protect important wetlands, vistas, green space, and waterways. The last stop on the tour is Elk Meadows, a City of Manzanita nature park featuring a winding trail, stands of alder trees, and a sweet wetlands.

Dogs are not permitted on the tour, and hikers of all ages are welcome. Bring a pair of binoculars for an up close look at wildlife. Also, we recommend hiking boots as there may be walking through wet areas. Many trails are uneven surfaces. Bring your water bottle, and note that bathroom facilities are not available on this tour.

Location: Meet at the end of Tohl Road in Bayside Gardens, Nehalem (parking available on Tohl Road)

Suggested Donations, collected onsite: $5 per person over 18. Kids are Free!

To learn more about Lower Nehalem Community Trust efforts to conserve this and other coastal lands, visit our website.

www.nehalemtrust.org/protect-edge-lands/

For more information about the hike contact roxann_balmer@yahoo.com or call 503-539-9889