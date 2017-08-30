Explore Nature Program: 15th Annual Harvest Festival at Alder Creek Farm, Oct. 7

Join Lower Nehalem Community Trust for its 15th annual Harvest Festival at Alder Creek Farm on Saturday, October 7th, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event is FREE, and donations are always accepted! Alder Creek Farm is located at 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem.

The Harvest Festival is one of North Tillamook County’s premier volunteer-run community celebrations.

Events include the last farmers market of the season, farm and community garden tours, KidZone, live music by Rhythm Method, old-fashioned apple cider pressing, community booths, and good local regional food venders.

There is limited parking at Alder Creek Farm, and no dogs are allowed.

We encourage cycling, walking, and carpooling to the farm.

If you’ve never visited Alder Creek Farm now is the time. It’s a 59-acre conservation parcel protected by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust that includes a wildlife refuge, natural area, and community garden. Once a dairy farm owned by the Anderson family, the Farm now features an ethnobotanical trail, native plant nursery, community garden, greenhouse, orchard, and sustainable irrigation system.

The Farm is a stop on the Oregon Coast Birding Trail and also a hotspot on ebird.org, Audubon and Cornell Ornithology Lab’s birding website.

A community land trust, Lower Nehalem Community Trust preserves land and nurtures conservation values in partnership with an engaged community in the Nehalem Region of the Oregon Coast. For more information, visit www.nehalemtrust.org/about/

For other local walks visit www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com