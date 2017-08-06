Explore Nature: Hike Bay Ocean Spit

Hike along Bay Ocean Spit road, learn about coastal bays & estuaries, and discover the history of a lost town. This guided hike will also highlight the 50th anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill, a legislation ensuring public access to all 363-miles of Oregon coastline, and inform on updates to closing gaps along the Oregon Coast Trail.

This ~5 mile journey is a moderate to easy hike that winds along and over dunes at the intersection of Tillamook Bay and the Pacific Ocean. Discover how the bay and dunes formed and changed over time, experience the story of a great town and its demise and more during this great beach and bay hike.

FREE and open to the public (registration required), the hike will be led by Chrissy Smith of Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Kristen Penner of Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, and Connie Soper, author of “Exploring the Oregon Coast Trail”. The event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

Experience the unique landscape of our coastline, the story of a long lost town buried beneath the salal, and learn about new efforts to preserve Tillamook’s historical legacies. Join us in discovering the natural wonders and history of this special place!

Note:

Date & Time: Hike is scheduled for August 16, 2017 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Event Information: There are no bathrooms or drinking water facilities on this hike. Please bring water and snacks. Weather on the Oregon Coast is unpredictable and trails can be slick and muddy if it rains. Please be prepared and bring appropriate gear and clothing.

Difficulty: A majority of the hike route is relatively flat, graveled road and beach. There are two sections that require climbing steep sand banks (~1 mile in length). The trail can also be overgrown in sections. Please dress appropriately, wear sturdy shoes, and evaluate your comfort walking on soft, sandy trails.

Location: Near Cape Meares, OR. The park is a 20 minute drive from downtown Tillamook. Please register for driving directions.

Cost: No charge. Tax-exempt donations to Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required.

Registration: Required and available at EventBrite.com. For a link to the registration page, please visit ExploreNatureTillamookCoast.com or the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS Facebook Event page.

Links: