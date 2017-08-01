The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay offer a Ham Radio licensing class

Presented by the Emergency Volunteer Corps
Our most requested class!Taught by Bruce Maxwell and Bill Peek
Ham License Class
Friday September 22
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
and
Saturday September 23
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NBF&R Station 13
36375 N.Hwy 101
Bring your lunch on Saturday!
You must be licensed to talk on a Ham Radio (on the Yellow Radios you can only listen to the ham channels)
Hams are a reliable and much more powerful tool to use for Emergency Communication
Class is taught by our local experience ham experts
Hams are especially useful in Zones that are not easily reached by our GMRS channels
Class size is limited, please RSVP as soon as possible if you plan to attend!!!
to President@evcnb.or
Mark your Calendars…Save the date!
Note: Please do not park on the south side of the Fire Station, reserved for fire fighters! Thanks!