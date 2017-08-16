Emergency Radio Training Set for Sep. 9

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will host a beginners’ class on hand-held radio systems Saturday, Sep. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The training will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue Station in Bayside Gardens.

The ubiquitous Yellow Radios have been adopted by the Corps and become a mainstay for disaster communications preparedness throughout north Tillamook County.

The “Yellow Radio 101” training is open to all local residents, and radios will be available for sale prior to the class. They can be purchased – using cash or check only — at the fire station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Reservations are required to attend the Sep. 9 class. They can be made by emailing yellowradio@evcnb.org and providing name, local physical address, mailing address (if different), and email address.