Donna Joseph – Jan. 19, 1944 – Aug 16, 2017

Donna Joseph passed away Wednesday evening, August 16 after fighting cancer these past two years. Donna was a beautiful woman and loving mom to her four sons, Mark, Scott, Chris, and Brian. All four boys were present during her last few days. Donna also leaves behind her husband, Bob, of 55 years and six grandchildren which were the love of her life; Jamie, Ruby, Kirby, Ryder, Lila Pearl, and Isidore. She also leaves behind Mark’s wife Ronda, Chris’s wife Maribel, and Brian’s wife Elodie along with several close relatives scattered around the country.

Donna was born in Lynn, Mass.; moved to Connecticut, then to Hanover, Mass., and in 1977 moved to Beaverton, Ore. where Donna and Bob raised their family. Donna volunteered in the Oak Hills elementary school during the years the boys were growing up and when Bob retired in 2006 they moved to Nehalem where she was active in the Manzanita Women’s Club. Through the years she played with several crafts including needlepoint, stained glass, ceramics, and our own home interior decorating. When not taking care of business at home her pastimes were skiing or playing tennis at Oak Hills or CCC. While in Nehalem, Donna and Bob traveled throughout the western US with several trips to Phoenix for spring training baseball games.

While the boys were growing up, our home was always a busy place where all their friends were always welcome. Holidays at our house were always filled with surprise guests. Donna was a great cook and there was always a batch of cookies on the table.

A close friend sent this email which sums up people’s feelings of Donna, “We don’t often get the chance, or actually find the right time, to tell a person how they have added to another’s life. Please know I have enjoyed, and valued, the time we have shared. You are one special lady. You have given much to family, community, and friends. I love your outlook, your laugh, your willingness to be involved… and your appreciation of LL Bean! The times with you have been special.”

There will be a memorial service at St Mary’s of the Sea in Rockaway on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The Eugene Schmuck Foundation, PO Box 58, Manzanita, OR 97130 or Tillamook Adventist Hospice Clinic.