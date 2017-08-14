CPR/First Aid Training Offered by the EVCNB

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will host an American Red Cross CPR/First Aid class Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue District station in Bayside Gardens.

Students will learn how to provide CPR and apply expanded first aid skills, plus better understand medical information and procedures.

The instruction will cost $35 (cash or check only) for those who are not already Red Cross volunteers. Local medically trained responders Larry Wiedenhoft and Tim Anderson will lead the course.

Class size is limited, so interested persons are asked to RSVP as soon as possible by emailing president@evcnb.org .

Attendees are advised to bring a lunch to the training.