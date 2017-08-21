Community News Briefs: Calendar 08/17/17

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar online at Northcoastcitizen.com.

Thursday, August 17

The Manzanita Writer’s Series is taking submissions for the North Coast Squid Literary Journal, submissions will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 and will be on display at the Hoffman Center for The Arts. More info at hoffmanblog.org.

CARTM is celebrating their 20th anniversary in the form of a “Wing Ding.” At the Pine Grove Community Center in Manzanita, it is free for all who wish to attend.

Friday, August 18

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

The Sandune Pub in Manzanita to host live music with Erotic City.

The Tillamook Coast History Alliance will be offering a special combined and discounted ticket price for a feature event happening on August 18th, August 19th and August 20th. The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, Latimer Quilt & Textile Center,

Garibaldi Maritime Museum, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook Air Museum, International Police Museum, and the Old Iron Show are included in the flat ticket price of $20.00. This “Pass to the Past” will allow access to these museums and organizations with children under the age of 11 being free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will charge a modest fee of $3.00 for ages 3-11. The Cape Meares Lighthouse and the Tillamook Forest Center will also be working in conjunction on this event. Starting July 1st, tickets will be sold at the following locations: Tillamook County Pioneer Museum & Garibaldi Maritime Museum. Tickets can be purchased now on line at: www.eventbrite.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

Saturday, August 19

The Nehalem Bay Winery is hosting Bluegrass & BBQ Featuring The Columbians. Starts at 2 p.m. and is free to all who attend.

Labyrinth Walk at St. Catherine’s in Nehalem. Free for all who come, more info at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.org.

Film screening of “Leave it to Beavers” at the Alder Creek Farm in Nehalem, it is free for all who wish to attend. Starts at 7 p.m.

On August 19 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., learn about the importance of beavers in the watershed as Lower Nehalem Watershed Council leads the Beaver Trails Tour as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks and paddles in Tillamook County. Registration for the tour is required, visit www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com for more information.

Wrap-up a day of beaver activity on August 19th by joining Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and Lower Nehalem Community Trust for movie night in the barn at Alder Creek Farm, 36455 Underhill Lane in Nehalem. At 7:00 p.m. they’ll feature the PBS documentary Leave it to Beavers showcasing the ways in which the presence of beavers can transform and revive landscapes.

Food Bank Fundraiser at St. Mary’s Church. For the fundraiser’s 22nd year the event will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call Imie at 503-368-6680

Bar-K Buckaroos at the Hoffman Center for The Arts. Starts at 7 p.m., admission is $10. Country and jazzy, a completely unique American combination. The band plays traditional, energetic, 1920’s and 40’s western swing dance music in the style of Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.

Paint Night at the Pearl Studio. Nancy Bernard, local art teacher, will lead step by step in creating acrylic landscape on a 16×20 canvas. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 1000 Hwy 101 N in Northport Plaza in Tillamook. Fee is $45 per person, contact April Petersen for more information at 503-812-6165

Glassbaby, the Seattle producer of artistic glassware will present one of their famous Road Shows at Finnesterre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 194 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.

Sunday, August 20

Join the Bay City Arts Center for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast form 8am – Noon! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Admission is $5 and discounts are available for BCAC members. As an added bonus, August Artist of the Month, Bob Pagani will host a workshop on digital collage from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Bring your mobile device, imagination and excitement to learn something new!

Tuesday, August 22

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch hosts a Special Storytime with Ms. Melanie at 1 p.m. as part of their Summer Kids Program.

The Hoffman Center is hosting the Art of Aging Series “You Are Here” collaging. Starts at 3 p.m. more info at hoffmanblog.org.

Wednesday, August 23

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is hosting a Microplastic Beach Cleanup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., meet near the lifeguard tower in front of Haystack Rock. This event is free and open to the public, all gloves and other equipment will be provided.

Thursday, August 24

Yankl Falk Trio in Astoria. Enjoy chant, Hungarian and Moldavian dance tunes and raucous Yiddish drinking songs. Starts at 8 pm. at the KALA Performance Space at 1017 Marine Drive.

Friday, August 25

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Word and Image event at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzantita. Starts at 7 p.m., more info at www.hoffmanblog.org.

Saturday, August 26

Manzanita Tour of Homes, tour several different homes during the 22nd annual Manzanita Tour of Homes. The event, sponsored by the Women’s Club of Manzanita, North Tillamook County, will take place Saturday, Aug. 26. Homes will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets cost $10 each and include a map of the home locations. They are available on the day of the event only starting at 8:30 a.m. Look for the ticket booth outside at Howell’s Square, located at the corner of Laneda Avenue and Third Street. The Women’s Club’s fundraising efforts support the group’s goal of “Women helping women of all ages and circumstances to make their lives, families and community stronger.” Proceeds support local organizations that help women and children in need. For more information, call 503-368-7279

Contact Phyllis Scott, 503-368-7279

The Hoffman Center for The Arts is hosting Word & Image Event. Starts at 7 p.m., more info at hoffmanblog.org.

The Sandune Pub is hosting Famous Lucy for an evening show of music and drinks. Starts at 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Rhythm Method to play at the Hoffman Gardens from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hoffman Gallery is featuring Three Potters with Three Perspectives, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday though Aug. 27.

Tuesday, August 29

Emergency Volunteer Corps & NBF&R American Red Cross most popular course!! Taught by our best instructors: Larry Wiedenhoft and Tim Anderson

American Red Cross CPR/1st Aid, Tuesday, August 29, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., NBF&R Station 13, 36375 N.Hwy 101, Bring your lunch! $35 charge, if you are NOT a Red Cross Volunteer. (note only cash or check accepted) Class size is limited, please RSVP as soon as possible if you plan to attend!!! Email questions to President@evcnb.org

Wednesday, Aug 30

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents visiting California Artist Diana Crain will conduct a Monoprinting workshop on August 30-31. Participants will learn to create an image on a slab of clay through the use of slips, stenciling, and transfers. Colorants are applied and the image is then “printed” onto artist paper. A spontaneous and approachable medium – anyone can create an exciting work and take it home with them after the workshop! No experience is necessary for this workshop.

Thursday, Aug 31

FACT Oregon is hosting a trip to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required, email Julie@factoregon.org for more information.

Friday, September 1

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com