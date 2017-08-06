Community News Briefs 08/03/17

Wednesday, August 2

Wanderland Rainforest Iseum hosts mid-summer Holy Day celebration of Summer’s fruition. Starts at 12 p.m. and goes to 2 p.m. Led by Gwendolyn Endicott, the event will focus on the goddess Hertha, our Earth Mother. No charge but donations toward the forest sanctuary are appreciated. For more info on the Iseum see wanderlandrainforest.org.

Friday, August 4

Beaver Tales Art Exhibit Opening and presentation by Neal Maine. To celebrate beavers and their contribution to ecology of the North Coast, the Wetlands Conservancy, The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council have partnered with businesses to host Beaver Tales Art Exhibit and Sale in Nehalem. The exhibit will be on display from July 31 to August 30 at NCRD in Nehalem. Kicking off the exhibit at 6:30 p.m. on August 4, local naturalist photographer Neal Maine will give a presentation on beaver ecology at the NCRD Performing Arts Center. A reception and viewing of the art work will follow from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the NCRD Art Gallery. The receptions will include refreshments and beer donated by Pelican Brewing Company. Admission is free to the public.

Three Potters, Three Perspectives, join the Hoffman Center for The Arts for a ceramic art show. Opens at 3 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. The show continues until Aug. 27 on every Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information at Hoffmanblog.org.

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi branch hosts Bug Chicks as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 12 p.m.

The Bay City Arts Center welcomes August Artist of the Month, Bob Pagani with an artist reception from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the BCAC. Bob will display an eclectic collection of digital collage which merges classic with contemporary in a unique one-of-a-kind display for the senses. The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita presents Bug Chicks at 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Emerald Necklace Tour. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outing is graded as easy and no dogs are allowed on the event. Meet at the end of Tohl Road in Bayside Gardens in Nehalem. Suggested donations of $5 per person over 18. Kids are free. For more information check out www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents a Garden Mosaics Workshop. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center in Manzanita. A two day workshop led by Jennifer Kuhns, a member of the Society of American Mosaic Artists. Tuition will be $150, with a $35 materials fee. Registration Deadline is July 28.

Castletown concert at the NCRD Performing Arts Center. Join one of the best Celtic bands around for a night of lively limericks, lyrics and music at NCRD. Starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fee is $10 per person.

Tillamook County Democrats welcome the Democratic Party of Oregon Delegates. Starts at 6 p.m. at the Tillamook Air Museum on 6030 Hanger Road south of Downtown Tillamook. Tickers are $35 per person, the general public is invited. Social and refreshments, dinner by Coastal Soul, music, guest speaker and silent auction. More info at www.tillcodems.org/scctickets

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents a two-day weekend workshop, Mosaic for the Garden, August 5 and 6, led by Jennifer Kuhns, a member of the Society of American Mosaic Artists. This workshop is great for the beginner as it will cover the basics for exterior and garden mosaics. Students will create a garden mosaic ornament using glass tiles on a stepping stone.

Tuition is $150, with a $35 materials fee. Registration deadline is July 25.

Professional skateboarder Lucas Erlebach to give a free skate demo at the NCRD Skate Ramp in Nehalem. Starts at 10 a.m., located at 36155 9th St, Nehalem.

The Nehalem Bay Winery presents “Day of The Dog,” a festival aimed at supporting spay and neuter services for animals. Dogs are welcome, rain or shine, free admission. Music by Dr. Matt Didlake and Friends. Music starts at 2 p.m. Families are welcome, minors have to be accompanied by a parent, food and beverages for purchase.

Sunday, August 6

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents a Garden Mosaics Workshop. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center in Manzanita. A two day workshop led by Jennifer Kuhns, a member of the Society of American Mosaic Artists. Tuition will be $150, with a $35 materials fee. Registration Deadline is July 28.

Tuesday, August 8

Check out the Bay City Arts Center website for the next upcoming summer camp. The Theatre camp is a 2-part camp for youth ages 5 – 8years and 9 – 14 years. Participants will dabble in improve, puppetry, set building, costumes and scrip reading. This is a comprehensive camp designed for actors and actresses of all levels.

Art of Aging Presentation: Aging Adventures Discussion. Starts at 3 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita. Carolyn Wood, author of Tough Girl, will discuss aging adventures and overcoming obstacles. Admission is $5.

Family day at the Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler. Starts at 1 p.m. and goes to 6 p.m. Food, games, prizes and snacks and FREE health exams for children 18 and under. Offering free physical exams, sports physicals, immunizations (bring your child’s previous vaccination record.) Call 1-800-368-5182 to schedule your child’s physical exam.

Rockaway Beach Foodies presents Dinner with Friends at the Offshore Grill. One seating only, advanced tickets on sale, don’t miss out. Sample the latest menu items, fresh and locally sourced, live music and more. 6 p.m., 5 courses: $30.

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch presents Mr. Bill’s Silly Summer Sing-Along as part of their Summer Kids Program, starts at 1 p.m.

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Wednesday, August 9

Land Use workshop in Rockaway Beach. A workshop for citizens who want to participate effectively in land use planning and other regulatory processes is offered to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., at the Rockaway Beach Civic Facility (276 Hwy. 101 S. in Rockaway Beach). The workshop, free and open to all, is sponsored by the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition along with local partners Rockaway Citizens for Watershed Protection. Leading the workshop will be two attorneys with the Crag Law Center, a non-profit that provides legal services to conservation groups. Crag is Oregon Shores’ partner in the Coastal Law Project.

Introduction to Cheese and Cheese Making workshop. One-day workshop on cheese and cheesemaking with industry expert Marc Bates. Learn different types of cheese, particiapate in tastings, make your own Queso Fresco Located at the Cannon Beach Community Hall. Starts at 9 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m., lunch is on your own in downtown Cannon Beach. $95 per person if registered by August 6, otherwise $105 per person. To register visit introcheesecb7.eventbrite.com. Questions email cheeseguy@charter.net.

Tillamook County Fair kicks off. Goes from Aug. 9 to 12.

Thursday, August 10

Tillamook County Fair at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.

Friday, August 11

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Tillamook County Fair at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.

Saturday, August 12

Alder Creek Farm and Wildlife Santuary Tour. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there is an easy 1.5 mile hike. Meet at Alder Creek Farm at 35955 Underhill Lane in Nehalem. No registration is required, it is a free event. No dogs. More information at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Tillamook County Fair at the Tillamook Fairgrounds.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents a workshop: writing outside the box. Author Liz Prato will lead a writing workshop on Saturday, August 12 from 1 to 3 pm. Let your creativity have free rein and write outside traditional prose structure! All stories and essays are different, so it stands to reason they don’t all require the same structure. In this class, we’ll break out of the standard narrative box and have fun exploring the forms available for telling your best story. Tuition is $40.

Sunday, August 13

The Neahkahnie Community Club is hosting their annual summer picnic, starting at Noon and going to 3 p.m. at the Meeting Hall in Nehalem Bay State Park. All current members of the Community Club are invited to attend at no charge, although they are asked to RSVP in advance. Members may bring guests. Guest fee is $5/head. Sandwiches, drinks, plates and utensils will be provided by the Club. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share: salads (last name N-Z) or desserts (last name A-M) Those in the Neahkahnie community who wish to attend but have not yet paid their annual dues are encouraged to RSVP in advance and then pay their annual dues of $10/person at the event. RSVP to Dave Williams, Secretary, 206-418-8694

Yo-Time Frozen Yogurt in Tillamook to host local author Earl Llewellyn Goldmann

The Salmonberry Saloon in Wheeler is hosting Chris Thomas King, the very New Orleans Blues Legend himself. All-ages matinee show at 4 p.m. and another 21+ evening show at 7:30 p.m. More information by calling the Salmonberry Saloon or by checking out their Facebook page for more info. Or by calling 503-368-7636.

Tuesday, August 15

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch is to host Captain Book’s Pirate Workshop as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16

Neah-Kah-Nie School District Grade School Registration for 2017-2018 New student registration for Nehalem Elementary and Garibaldi Grade School will be held on Wednesday, 8/16/17 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. New kindergarten students (must be 5 years old by 9/1/2017 who did not pre-register in May 2017, parents/guardians need to bring the following: immunization records and birth certificate.