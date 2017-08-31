Community: Fire Weather Watch until 10:00PM Monday

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR HOT…DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602…603…605…606…607…608…660…663…665 AND 667… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for hot, dry and unstable conditions…which is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* Where…Coast Range eastward to the Cascades and Columbia River Gorge.

* When…Saturday through Monday

* What…Hot, dry and unstable conditions due to relative Humidities of 15-25%, mid level haines 6 and high level haines 5 and 6.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for plume dominated fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS … EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON COAST RANGE … MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST – WEST OF CASCADE CREST … NORTH OREGO N CASCADE FOOTHILLS … NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE … WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST

Instructions:

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.