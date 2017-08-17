All Classical Portland Provides Oregon with Unique Soundtrack & World Premiere for Solar Eclipse

All Classical Portland is pleased to announce that it will provide a specially curated soundtrack for the total solar eclipse taking place on Monday, August 21st. The radio station is proud to elevate Oregonians’ collective viewing experience of this rare eclipse by offering a musical accompaniment that speaks to the universality and beauty of this exciting occurrence. Beginning at 8am and lasting until noon, the station will offer programming specially crafted to complement and enhance this spectacular natural event. Featured works will include Richard Strauss’ magnificent tone poem Also sprach Zarathustra, made famous by its iconic use in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey; ethereal selections from Gustav Holst’s The Planets; Carl Nielsen’s dramatic and evocative Helios Overture, an homage to the Sun God; and Claude Debussy’s beloved Clair de Lune (Moonlight), woven with Jacques Offenbach’s “Barcarolle” from the opera The Tales of Hoffmann (O Belle Nuit…) – a most beautiful duet depicting the beauty of night and day.

This special radio program will climax as the eclipse reaches totality in Oregon (at 10:19am) with a WORLD PREMIERE broadcast, specially commissioned and recorded for the occasion by All Classical Portland. Composed by renowned Irish musician and scholar Desmond Earley, the new work is scored for choir, cello, and bass drum. Performers include Portland’s outstanding choir the Resonance Ensemble, Oregon Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Nancy Ives, Chris Whyte of the Portland Percussion Group, and improvisational vocalist Erick Valle.

“There is a rich, relational history between the cosmos and classical music: composers have long been inspired by the sun, the moon and the stars, and ancient philosophers imagined a “Music of the Spheres” to explain the movement of celestial bodies. In keeping with that tradition, All Classical Portland has crafted a beautiful constellation of sounds to accompany this mysterious astronomical event and bring Oregonians together in a spirit of rapturous wonder.” – John Pitman, Music Director

Tune in around Oregon by way of All Classical Portland’s seven FM repeater stations. Download the free All Classical Portland app or visit allclassical.org to listen on mobile devices. Those in Portland for the occasion are invited to join a viewing event hosted by the Rose Festival in Tom McCall Waterfront Park (more information at rosefestival.org). Find a seat next to All Classical Portland’s panel truck to hear the soundtrack projected live!

All Classical Portland is Portland, Oregon’s classical radio station. Established in 1983, our mission is to advance knowledge of and appreciation for classical music; to build and sustain culturally vibrant local and global communities around this art form; to reflect the spirit of the Pacific Northwest; and to foster integrity, quality, and innovation in all that we do. For more information, visit www.allclassical.org.