City of Manzanita Launches Facebook Page

The City of Manzanita has launched an official Facebook page for additional access to City news, Council meetings, temporary street closures, utility service disruptions and emergency messages. The City’s official Facebook page is “City of Manzanita”.

At this time the City’s policy is to create a page to only provide information and not to allow back and forth dialogue. The goal is to use the page as an informational tool, publishing updates quickly to let community members know about current events. Community members are still encouraged to visit the City’s website (www.ci.manzanita.or.us).

The City of Manzanita is excited to deliver information to all community members using social media which has become a “go to” source for the latest news. The Facebook page can be found by searching for “City of Manzanita” in the social media website.