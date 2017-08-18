CARTM rings in 20 years of service with a ‘Wing Ding’

The powers that be at North Tillamook County’s CARTM facility and refindery have put their heads together to figure out how to celebrate two decades of solid-waste service to the North Coast Citizens.

By Brian Cameron

“We scratched our heads about what to call CARTM’s official 20 year celebration,” said Karen Reddick-Yurka, CARTM Executive Director. “We could not think of a more CARTM-y way to say ‘20th anniversary celebration.’”

The celebration will offering guests such as photos, stories, refreshments, volunteer recognition, Stay-or-Away raffle and the winners of the first ever Sustainable Nehalem Bay Awards will be announced, all along with a tiny silent auction to keep everyone happy throughout the event.

One aim for the event involves literally searching through the organization’s archives to find out each and every person who was involved in the formation of CARTM, the event commemorates the people involved from founding of the organization all the way until today.

“We hope those people will attend to let us celebrate them,” said Reddick-Yurka. “And even more importantly this is a call to anyone new to the area to come out and see what CARTM is all about, this is the perfect opportunity for people to become part of CARTM’s future.”

The event will be held on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17 form 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the Pine Grove Community Center at 225 Laneda Avenue in downtown Manzanita.