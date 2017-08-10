The Cannon Beach Hootenanny, Aug. 26

The Coaster Theatre Playhouse presents an evening of music and merriment on Saturday, August 26, 2017 with a Cannon Beach Hootenanny. The evening will showcase local musicians Adams & Costello, Floating Glass Balls, Maggie & The Katz and Thistle & Rose, blending unique sounds of Folk, Blues and a little bit of Rock & Roll. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at coastertheatre.com or by calling the theatre box office at 503-436-1242.

Adams & Costello feature Julie Adams and Michael Costello in a synergistic guitar and vocal duo. Currently based in Oregon, they have been performing and recording together for five years. Together they bring a unique blend of visceral song writing and performing. Adams and Costello’s latest video “Invincible” celebrates the journey and struggle to care for Julie’s Dad in the last years of his life, while capturing the rugged beauty of Cannon Beach, Oregon. As a duo, their passion for making music together is palpable in their songwriting, and their meshing of sounds is a musical force.

The Floating Glass Balls can be found adding rich harmonies to the atmosphere at Bill’s Tavern most Thursday nights. Guitarist Joel Marshal and fiddler Gary Keiski, both original members of the band are joined by Dave Quinton on upright bass and Brad Griswold on banjo bringing songs spanning the northern hemisphere stretching between Poor Valley and El Paso.

Maggie & the Katz formed 5 years ago creating a New Orleans spiced gumbo of eclectic, bluesy, soulful, R & B tunes with a Lagniappe of originals. Joining Maggie is songwriter, vocalist and guitar player extraordinaire Richard Thomasian brings 40 years of experience and prowess as a musician along with bass player Dave Quinton who has performed with many Northwest groups including 25 years with the Muddy Bottom Boys and currently plays bass with the Floating Glass Balls.

Thistle & Rose is little bit of the Drifters and Peter, Paul & Mary, toss in a hint of Dylan and Joan Baez, a pinch of Lightfoot and Judy Collins, maybe a dab of Garcia and then spice it up with some hot-lick Bobcat blues and some insightful original songs that are honest and thought provoking and you’ve got an idea of the acoustic group called Thistle & Rose. Two guitars and four voices in harmony solidly ground the band and support the participation of the audience as they play some of the songs from back in the day and invite you to join along.

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Coaster Theatre Playhouse

Tickets: $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling 503-436-1242 or online at www.coastertheatre.com