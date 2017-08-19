Cannon Beach to hold microplastic beach cleanup event, Wednesday Aug. 23

Join Sea Turtles Forever as they partner with Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters and the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) for an impactful micro-plastic recovery event. The event will take place on August 23rd from 8am-12pm. Volunteers should meet near the lifeguard tower in front of Haystack Rock, and be ready to work! This events is free and open to the public. Gloves, all supplies necessary to filter plastic out of the sand, light beverages and snacks will be provided.

Marine plastics absorb toxic chemicals. They wash up in waves along the Oregon Coast and become buried in the sand. The toxins in the plastic are released when exposed to heat, and so when building a campfire those toxins are emitted straight into your food. They also get on anything near the campfire like your skin and your clothes.

Nearly every beach in the world has micro-plastic landfall. Scientists estimate 1 million seabirds die from ingesting micro-plastic each year. Sea turtles nesting on beaches have also fallen victim to micro-plastics. Sea Turtles Forever’s Micro-Plastic Removal Team has developed an “easy-to-remove” technology and is leading a global initiative to clean up marine plastic from beaches all over the world.

Volunteers for this event will get to take part in this initiative as they use STF’s technology to remove micro-plastics from Cannon Beach. Volunteers that have participated in past removals have described the experience as one of the most fulfilling things they have ever done. We are inviting all who are interested to join in on this inspiring opportunity to positively impact the local environment.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is a stewardship program whose mission is to protect, through education, the intertidal and seabird life of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge and Marine Garden at Haystack Rock. Since its modest beginnings in 1985, HRAP has educated and inspired over nine hundred thousand adults and children to learn about the natural resources at Haystack Rock and in other places on our Earth.

To learn more about the program, other volunteer opportunities, and events, visit our website: ci.cannon-beach.or.us/~Natural/HRAP/hrap-program.html.