The Cannon Beach Academy announces occupancy permit

The Cannon Beach Academy is pleased to announce that we have received our

occupancy permit from the City of Cannon Beach. We passed all of the

required inspections, including the air quality inspection. We remain on track

to open this fall.

We are hosting an “open house/Potluck” on the 31st of August at 5:30pm. Our

school is located at 3781 S. Hemlock, in Cannon Beach, next to Tolovana hall.

Come check out our school and meet our staff.

The Cannon Beach Academy is a tuition free, public charter school and will

open this fall with grades kindergarten to second grade and will grow on grade,

each year, until we reach kindergarten to fifth grade. We are accepting new

students. Class sizes will be no more than 22 students. We have Spanish

language exposure integrated into our week as well as art and music. We will

be using research-based curriculum for reading, language, and math.

To enroll your child, please visit our website at

www.thecannonbeachacademy.org or give a call to 503.298.5245.