Cameron’s Corner: Dark star safari

After loads of research, precious time spent learning of waxing, waning and everything in-betweening I can safely say one thing in regards to this month’s coming total solar eclipse: the sky is not falling.

By point of fact the sky is doing everything it should to maintain a normal day for us denizens of Planet Earth. Solar eclipses have happened before, and by the power of math I can assure you they will happen again.

The last total solar eclipse to grace our North Coast was Feb. 26, 1979. Incidentally I was not alive as of 1979 so I’ll have to take to the great Google to learn what it was back then, but there’s one blaring detail I’ve come to find about that eclipse. It happened, and passed. The sun, though temporarily hidden for a very short amount of time, decided to fulfill its celestial duty and appear over the horizon the following day on Feb. 27, 1979.

Regarding this year’s event I can safely say there seems to be a much different feel than what I gathered from the event almost forty years ago. In all honestly I feel that people are taking this a little out of hand. All the major news affiliates, even the ones that are usually benign are insisting Armageddon is upon us and the sky will surely fall.

It won’t. The sky won’t fall, the shadow of the moon will perfectly intersect our position on this planet and cast nothing more than a truly massive shadow upon the surface of the Earth. Assuredly people will hoot, people will holler, traffic will snarl and for just a few moments we will be able to see something remarkably rare.

Try to enjoy the eclipse, even if you’re stuck in traffic, on a secluded beach, in far Eastern Oregon, or disappointed by the likely marine inversion layer that may occlude your view here on the coast. Try and remind yourself that even if people go a little goofy, the sun will come out tomorrow no matter what our opinion of its actions.

Be safe, and enjoy nature on August 21.