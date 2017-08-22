Cameron’s Corner: Apples to Onions

One thing I’m not sure I was entirely ready for when I took on the role of reporter and editor for the local media was the concept of blowback. I’d experienced a variety of forms of political ferocity prior to taking this position but nothing that was ever incapable of being mended with some one on one conversation.

Well, there was that one time I assumed an alias to attend a Tea Party meeting in order to face my armchair-quarterback accuser, but that was a different time.

What I’m finding now is that the role of the media in communities like ours is to keep as little personal opinion out of my stories as much as possible, thus the impartial journalist.

On a few separate occasions now various community members have approached me with accusations and suspicions of nefarious wrongdoing on behalf one entity or another. When someone tells me of something like this I approach it with interest, I look into details and in many cases the cold hard facts are… well, they’re often quite boring.

Many assume when they come at me with an onion I’ll find an apple if I keep peeling, what I’ve found is that I still have an onion, because an onion is not an apple. If someone gives me an apple I’ll be thrilled to have an apple and will eat it with gusto. But an onion needs peeling, needs to simmer in olive oil and effervesce, and only then do you add your minced garlic so it doesn’t burn. I’m getting off topic here.

What I’ve found more often than not in cases like these is that the person who gave me the onion will often time be angry when all I produce is an onion in return. They don’t often pay attention to the recipe as a whole, but only focus on the fact that I didn’t magically turn their onion into my apple. But an onion is not an apple, and I can dig in the dirt day in day out looking for an apple but all I’ll find is an onion. Because apples don’t grow underground.

Moving forward I’ll be happy to visit the apple tree again, and I’ll be happy to dig for an onion in the garden, but I won’t expect an apple underground as much as I wouldn’t expect to find an onion on the branch. And that’s all you need to remember when making a proper sauté.