Air quality alert in effect until 7 p.m. Friday

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, The Southwest Clean Air Agency, and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert, which is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday evening.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.